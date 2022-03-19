Chevy Woods Returns With 14-Track Project "Big Woods Season"

Pittsburgh artist Chevy Woods has been a staple of the Pennsylvania rap scene over the last decade. His affiliation with Wiz Khalifa has always been appreciated by fans, and with each album and mixtape, Woods showcases his talents, and even his maturity as he is now 40 years of age. Fans are consistently looking out for new music from the artist, and this week, that's exactly what he provided as he dropped the new project Big Woods Season.

The new project is 14 tracks long and clocks in at just under 40 minutes in length. For the most part, Woods handles the vast majority of the tracks, however, he does have two features on "Demon Time," which contains Wiz Khalida and Ty Dolla $ign. From there, we have a couple of skits, and overall, it makes for a pretty cohesive listening experience.

You can check out the project, down below.

Tracklist:

1. Big Woods Season

2. Python

3. RIP Hamilton

4. Skit 1

5. She Loves Me Not

6. Demon Time Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign

7. Switch

8. Detroit

9. Perfect Sex

10. Skit 2

11. The Park

12. Maison Margiela

13. 1000 Miles

14. Body Count