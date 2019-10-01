Chevy Woods Comes Through With "Run It Up"

Taylor Gang is putting in work these days. Wiz Khalifa has pretty much been releasing new music on a daily basis including a collab with Chevy Woods a few days ago. Now, we haven't heard a whole lot from Chevy over the summer but thankfully, he's back with his latest song, "Run It Up." His new song strays away from some of the sounds he was dabbling with on his previous project. He embraces auto-tune to the fullest over a bouncy, bass-heavy beat.

This is possibly a hint at the direction we'll see from Chevy Woods in the future. He's proven time and time again that he's quite versatile in his musical capabilities.

Keep your eyes peeled for new music from Chevy Woods and peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

N***a you big cap

Watchin' my bitch match

Got Fendi on top of the Louis

I like to mismatch