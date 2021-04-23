Chevy Woods Chooses Quality Over Quantity On Eight-Track Project “Mask On”

Last year, Chevy Woods was navigating quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic to his best abilities. From making sure that he kept quarantine essentials like gin, weed, and snacks on hand to working on new music, Chevy came out of 2020 with Since Birth, an impressive full-length album that boasted the acclaimed track "Escape." This year, he has already gotten back on his grind, releasing a slew of singles, including, "OG," "BIG," and "TXT ME."

Today, the Taylor Gang artist has returned with the eight-track project Mask On. Clocking in at approximately 24 minutes, Mask On marks Chevy Wood's shortest project since his 2015 free EP I Love Texas, and it's bolstered by the previously mentioned single "TXT ME."

Solely featuring OSBS Smoke, Mask On is a predominantly solo affair for the veteran Taylor Gang artist, and the brief record definitely benefits from the hyper-focused and introspective approach. Mask On’s opening track invites listeners into Chevy’s current state of mind, as he tackles the importance of staying focused and manifesting positivity. Throughout the rest of the project, the Since Birth artist touches on relationship woes, his dedication to maintaining his lifestyle, as well as the anxiety from feeling like he's constantly being watched due to his celebrity.

Listen to Chevy Wood’s new release, Mask On, below and sound off in the comments if you’re a fan of the Taylor Gang artist’s latest direction.