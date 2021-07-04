mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chevy Woods & Ty Dolla $ign Team Up On "TXT ME" Remix

Aron A.
July 04, 2021 17:08
TXT ME (Remix)
Chevy Woods Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Chevy Woods taps Ty Dolla $ign for the remix.


The Taylor Gang squad has been putting in work. While Wiz Khalifa has continued to unleash new heat throughout the year, Chevy Woods deserves credit for putting in work. The rapper came through the week of 420 with the release of his latest project, MASK ON. The rapper's project only had one feature coming from OSBS. Now, Chevy Woods is revisiting a highlight off of his latest project with an appearance from a fellow Taylor Gang member. "TXT ME" became an instant favorite off of Chevy Woods' Mask On but this week, he shared a remix to the song featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The "Or Nah" singer elevates the original with his own seductive vocals.

Check the song out below and share your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics
Can I break it down for you?
It's just us and a piano
Baby, just relax and light a candle, girl

Chevy Woods
