When Chet Holmgren was drafted second overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder, some people were screaming the word "bust" from the rooftops. Holmgren was a very good player at Gonzaga and his height certainly helped him on both ends of the floor. Having said that, Holmgren is quite skinny and there were fears that he is simply too skinny to compete against the big men of the NBA.

Holmgren would have gone first overall if he had a bit more muscle on him, however, the Thunder were content with taking him at the two spot. So far, that move has been paying dividends for the Thunder as Holmgren showed out in his Summer League debut. The rookie scored 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and he even got six blocks which is a Summer League record.

This was a huge game for Holmgren who was able to show people that he is worthy of the NBA game. There are many who thought his skills would not translate to the league, but this Summer League showing is certainly a cause for celebration. Sure, he's not playing NBA talent right now, but he is still showing people that he can put up numbers.

Throughout the game, Holmgren got up some pretty impressive shots that had Thunder fans feeling nostalgic. Considering his build, many likened his game to that of Kevin Durant, and when you consider how Durant was a cornerstone of the Thunder franchise, you can see how fans would overreact to just one Summer League match.

It remains to be seen how Holmgren will fair over the coming months, but so far, Thunder fans have reason to be excited.