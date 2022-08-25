Chet Holmgren came into the NBA with a ton of doubters. His size and his frame had some wondering if he could withstand the toughness of the NBA, although, in the Summer League, Holmgren showed a ton of promise. He was clearly one of the better rookies on the floor throughout the tournament, and Thunder fans were excited about his rookie campaign.

Unfortunately, Holmgren suffered a foot injury at the CrawsOver pro-am over the weekend, which led to speculation that his rookie season might be in jeopardy. Today, it was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that Holmgren has a Lisfranc injury and will have to miss out on the first year of his career.

Following the news, Thunder general manager and vice president Sam Presti issued a statement about the injury noting that they are disappointed, however, they know Holmgren is going to fight through this.

“Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season," Presti said. "We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.”

This has to be an incredibly tough time for Holmgren who was excited about getting on the court. Stay tuned to HNHH for updates to this developing story.