Chet Hanks was spotted getting a lap dance from Love and Hip Hop star and rapper, Akbar V, on Saturday night, fully celebrating his self-declared "White Boy Summer."

In a video surfaced on The Shade Room, Hanks and Akbar can be seen dancing together in public.



Hanks recently declared that, in addition to "White Boy Summer," it is also "Black Queen Summer."

“You know, they’ve been asking me, ‘Chet, if it’s going to be a white boy summer does that make it a black queen summer for you?'” he said in a video posted to social media. “Do you know me? ‘Cause if you did you’d know that’s all year round.”

Prior to Hanks, Akbar comically tried to land a date with Drake in a video on Instagram.

"Hey Drake, this is Akbar V, I know you don't know me or anything but I just be watching you all over the blogs and I see you with the joggers on and I seen that print hanging out of it and it's real big I was just telling my girlfriends that," she said in the video. "And I was wondering, could I test drive it? I mean like, I think we would make a good couple...I remember the first tape Take Care and I just feel like you need someone like me Drake."

