Chet Hanks – son of Tom and Rita, brother of Colin – is something of a black sheep in his own family, but that hasn't stopped him from paving his own path to success. Most recently, the actor appeared on an episode of Ziwe, Showtime's late-night talk show hosted by comedian Ziwe Fumudoh.

Before the episode aired, the 30-year-old shared previews on social media that found her grilling Chet for his frequent use of Jamaican accents and speaking Patois in front of the camera. "You anointed the summer of 2021 'White Boy Summer.' Can you tell us how that's different from the past 400 summers in American history?" the host asked her guest.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

"I don't... I guess not," Hanks responded. Elsewhere in their conversation, Ziwe asked the father of one if he would like to apologize to any marginalized communities, which he declined the opportunity to do, sharing that he didn't feel as though he had done anything wrong.

In another moment that's since gone viral, the 31-year-old pulled out his best Heath Ledger Joker impersonation when being asked about his fitness app. "Yeah, I’m like a dog chasing cars; I wouldn’t know what to do if I caught one. Oh, Batman, you complete me," Hanks recited the famous dialogue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ziwe (@ziwef)

"My father was a drinker and a fiend!" That's not the only impersonation the Los Angeles native had in his back pocket; he also imitated Denzel Washington in American Gangster, calling out, "They tried to kill my wife!"

"Don't impersonate Black men," Fumudoh shot back at Hanks with a straight face. Check out Twitter reactions to the interview below, and lookout for the next episode of Ziwe, featuring Nicole Byer and Hannibal Buress this Sunday, May 15th.

[Via]