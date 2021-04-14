His Rap career and his "White Boy Summer" may need to take a backseat until Chet Hanks gets his legal issues in order. We've previously reported that the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson was involved in an alleged physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker, earlier this year. The former lovers blamed the other for the incident and now, Parker is suing the famous spawn for allegedly abusing her on several occasions "between October 2020 and January 2021," reports TMZ.

Parker has previously accused her ex of telling her that no one would take her allegations seriously because he's "Chet Hanks" and she was "just a ghetto Black b*tch." Court documents state that Parker accuses Hanks of threatening to take both their lives in a murder-suicide and adds that when she attempted to leave him, he became aggressive, resulting in her hitting him in the head with a pot.

The couple was sharing a home in Sugar Land, Texas, and on Chet's side of things, he has alleged that Parker not only attacked him, but she stole money. Now, it's being reported that Parker is suing Hanks for $1 million, but his attorney reportedly suggested that the lawsuit was nothing but a money grab.

"We consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown," says attorney Marty Singer. "The lawsuit filed by Ms Parker is in response to the lawsuit filed by Chet Hanks against Ms Parker on March 4,2021." He added, "Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional." Parker has been granted a temporary protective order against Hanks.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

