Chester Watson Releases New Project "1997"

South Florida's Chester Watson is only a few months removed from the release of his formal studio album debut, A Japanese Horror Film. It was arguably one of the most overlooked projects of the year that definitely deserved far more acclaim and recognition. However, the grind doesn't stop and Watson is back with another project just months later. Earlier today, he unveiled his latest body of work 1997 which comes stacked with nine songs in total and a few guest appearances. Frequent collaborator Kent Loon appears on "Genies (Dreamwalker)," Danny Brown assists on "Grim Reaper Low Tops," and Psymun and J'Von assist Watson on "Staring Into Space."

With a run-time of a little over 24 minutes, Chester Watson's latest project is deserving of a spin. Press play on the project below and let us know what you think.