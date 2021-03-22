Talinda Bennington, the wife of the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram commemorating what would've been Chester's 45th birthday, Saturday.

"You would have been 45 and yes, Tyler would have you doing this dance again! This life without you never gets easier or less painful," Talinda wrote for the caption of a video showing Chester dancing with their son. "We miss you dearly. We will celebrate you in so many ways today... Tyler teaching the girls and I this dance will be just one. We love you forever."



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Talinda and Chester married in 2006 and share three children in Tyler Lee Bennington as well as the twins Lily and Lila. Chester is the father of six kids in total.

Chester died by suicide at the age of 41-years-old in 2017. The iconic singer battled with drug and alcohol addictions throughout his life. Themes of depression and substance abuse were mentioned frequently in his music.

Linkin Park's 2000 debut album, Hybrid Theory, was greatly influential for its blending of alt-rock, metal, and rap. The group later collaborated with Jay-Z for the album Collision Course, which blended together popular songs from both artists. "Numb/Encore" was a dominant force on the Billboard charts in 2004.

