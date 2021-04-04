We previously reported that the legendary songstress Cher had come under fire on social media for a tweet she penned insinuating she could've possibly prevented George Floyd's murder from taking place. "Was talking with Mom & she said 'I watched [the] trial of [the] policeman who killed George Floyd, & cried.' I Said 'Mom, I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY, But.. I Kept Thinking .....Maybe If I’d Been There,...I Could’ve Helped," penned the 74-year-old entertainer in the now-deleted tweet. Many critics on social media threw the "white savior complex" title at her for the tweet, prompting her to take social media again to double down on her comments.



Edited for clarity, Cher wrote on Saturday (April 4), "Wrestled With This [Twitter], Because I Thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being, suffering [and] Dying, even if It’s Only Shown On tv."

"You Don’t Know What I’ve Done, Who I Am, Or What I Believe. I CAN, I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP," she continued passionately.

She added in a second tweet apologizing for her word choice, "I Just got off [the] phone With [my] Friend Karen. Told her what Happened,& Realized, You Can Piss Ppl Off, & Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s 'NOT Appropriate' To Say. I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam, BUT Raised back of hand TO GOD Folded hands, IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community. I Know My (heart)."

Based on her follow-up explanation, it seems like the legend's heart was in the right place with the original tweet, something many other users vocalized during the whole debacle. She could have perhaps elected to use a different name for her dependable friend, though.

What do you think of Cher's doubling-down of her comments? Let us know down below.

