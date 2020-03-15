Chelsea Manning is an American activist, whistleblower, and former soldier for the United States army. Early Thursday morning, Manning's legal team commented on her reported suicide attempt.

"Her actions today evidence the strength of her convictions, as well as the profound harm she continues to suffer as a result of her 'civil' confinement," a member of her team stated. "Her recent actions share her unwavering refusal to participate in a secret grand jury process", they continued.

Manning's most recent suicide attempt iterates the severity of her battle with the American judicial system. In March 2019, less than two years after her initial release from prison, Manning was detained for refusing to testify before a grand jury.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

After her first conviction, Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison, until Barack Obama chose to commute her sentence down to seven years, allowing her release on May 17, 2017. Following her release, Manning made it a point to stand for what she believed in, gaining praise for her role in promoting government transparency. Manning is also supported for her work in the LGBTQ community.

Although she is currently recovering, Manning is set to appear in court Friday morning, where Judge Anthony Trenga will rule whether or not to terminate Manning's civil contempt sanctions.