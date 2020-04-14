Chelsea Handler has a penchant for posing naked, for whatever reason. This isn't the first time the comedian has bared it all for the Gram and undoubtedly it will not be last. However, it has gone viral.

Many of us are looking for new activities to keep us busy and keep our mind occupied during the quarantine, and Chelsea is here to help with that. It was a strategic decision to pose nude (as it often is when it comes to Chelsea), in order to promote her new bi-monthly book club, and it definitely worked, seeing as the amount of attention the IG post is getting today. "Do you like to have fun in the tub with learning?," Chelsea asks on the IG post "I do. I will be sharing #GetLitWithChelsea recommendations bi monthly if you care to read some of my picks and keep your brain from turning into a pancake during quarantine."

The books in question that she's promoting currently are Untamed by Glennon Doyle, Untethered Soul by Michael Allen Singer and Diplomacy by Henry Kissinger.

Will you be joining Chelsea's book club? If you swipe past the naked photo, you'll see short clips of Handler reviewing the books in question. Check it out, in all of Chelsea's naked glory, below.