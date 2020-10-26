Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent once formed one of the most unexpected relationships in Hollywood and, while they have both moved on, they still have a lot of love for one another.

When 50 publicly endorsed Donald Trump for President, citing Joe Biden's proposed tax plan for the ultra-wealthy, he turned a lot of heads. Chelsea Handler was specifically concerned about the power of his endorsement, pleading with him to denounce Trump instead. She offered him "another spin," which seemingly was the turning point for him.

"A what, another spin?" asked Fiddy on social media. "Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him."

While it's easy for him to say that and still go out and cast a vote for the former reality show host, Handler wanted clarification. She wanted to know that he was going to vote for Joe Biden, and she wanted to hear it straight from his mouth.

"Honey- does this tweet me we can count on a vote for you for @JoeBiden?" asked the comedian on Twitter. "I’m happy to discuss this with you privately. My phone number is still the same. Your’s isn’t. I’ve tried calling you."

Hopefully, we hear soon about Fif's voting intentions as Chelsea Handler continues to press him.

Already, the rap legend has influenced other rappers to look into Biden's proposed tax plan, getting through to Lil Pump, who said this weekend that he would be casting a vote for Trump.