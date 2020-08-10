Cheetos is officially releasing its own mac-and-cheese product line, beginning this weekend.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

The brand is dropping mac-and-cheese in three flavors: Flamin' Hot, Cheesy Jalapeño, and Bold & Cheesy will all be available in both box and cup sizes. Walmart began selling the product, Saturday, and other retailers will follow suit soon.

"We've seen incredible culinary creativity from our Cheetos fans through the years, taking our product and using as an actual ingredient in recipes — whether at restaurants, or now more than ever, at home," said Frito-Lay North America CMO Rachel Ferdinando in a press release. "Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese borrows that culinary inspiration to provide a mischievous mashup of an ordinary fan favorite."

The press release describes the flavors of the mac-and-cheese saying, "Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese delivers the same bold and intense flavor experience of regular Cheetos and comes in three varieties: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin' Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño. Made with authentic Cheetos cheesiness using Chester's Top-Secret Seasoning, the corkscrew pasta noodles are even inspired by Chester's cheetah tail."

The cup size will sell for a suggested retail price of 98 cents.

Cheetos also expects the product line to be available at retailers nationwide by early 2021.

