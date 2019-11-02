Check Out Wiki's New Single "Pesto"

Wiki has released a handful of fire singles leading up to the release of his upcoming album OOFIE. As if "Eggs," "Fee Fi Fo Fum" and "Smarty Jones" weren't enough, the New York rapper just dropped off another banger at the buzzer. "Pesto," accompanied by a music video, has Wiki dropping bar after bar over a heavy-hitting, Tony Seltzer produced beat. While it's got a high energy vibe, the lyrics sometimes contrast with lines like "Went from jumping on fucking futons til my crew gone/Reviews strong, not enough views on the songs."

Filmed mostly with a green hue, the video dresses Wiki as an old school style gangster- suit, fedora and all. All-in-all, it's simple but strong; a solid compliment to the song. Check out "Pesto" below and listen to OOFIE when it drops on November 8th.

Quotable Lyrics:

Damn, your hand swipes slow, while I get dough

Y'all ain't even got inside that turnstile yet, yo

Let go, ain't you seen, turn my style pesto

Green this, green that, green fit, green hat