Summer is officially here, which means it may be time for a wardrobe update. For those of you who want to renovate your beachwear rotation, and are looking for bright pieces to take up your closet space, Versace is coming through with an updated version of their classic baroque print for two new pairs of men's beach shorts.

The first pair featured from the renowned Italian fashion house, sport a vibrant colorblock pattern of blue and yellow, with pink Baroque detailing running down the length of the shorts and around the the waist. The mid-rise French terry shorts also feature an elasticized waistband, a mock-fly and two pockets. The pair retails for $850 USD.

The second pair, on the other hand, come in a slightly shorter fit, and boast a 100% silk composition tag and multi-colored, panelled graphics throughout. Florescent yellow stitching adds an eye-catching contrast to the loud piece. The low-rise silk twill shorts also include an elasticized waistband, mock-fly and three pockets. This second pair retails for a slightly higher price point of $895 USD.

Both crafted in Italy, Versace’s Baroque shorts are now available to purchase at select retailers such as SSENSE. For a pair of equally show-stealing shoes to go with the electrifying shorts, Versace have added a bold, Baroque colorblock twist to its classic Chain Reaction sneaker.

