Check Out LNDN DRGS New Single "All About You"

LNDN DRGS (Jay Worthy & Sean House) teamed up with Problem to drop off a smooth new track titled “All About You” earlier this week. The song brings very subtle west coast vibes to equally subdued verses about life. The beat never quite drops as one might think. All around it leads to a hit or miss track.

Some fans will appreciate the introspective lyricism, but others will definitely find this one too slow to be enjoyable. The instrumental is pretty and helps to match the vocals presented throughout. LNDN DRGS have a new projected titled Affiliated on the way and you can expect to stream it on September 27th. It will feature a number of talented artists such as Casey Veggies, Conway and more. Check out the full rundown here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Still remember getting curved like the letter J

Rap game didn’t want to see me levitate

So I sold 100 packs of that Marry J, every other day

Until my Granny told me crime will never pay