Drake's annual OVO Fest is upon us, summarily setting the 6ix ablaze in the process. Last night marked the opening evening's festivities, which found nostalgia running high with performances from B2K, Ying Yang Twins, Mario, Lloyd, and more. With Drake set to hit the stage tonight, complete with rumored appearances from Lil Baby, Offset, and Meek Mill, you can expect the evening to reach critical mass before dawn strikes. With such a memorable night on deck, it only makes sense to commemorate the occasion with a souvenir, should you have the budget.

Naturally, OVO Fest came equipped with a new line of merch, complete with iconic owl insignia. The general sentiment seems to be one of "I Was There," borrowing a page outta Barnum & Bailey's book for "The Greatest Show On Earth." The merch collection comes with several variations of the design, a few Owl joints, and more. Per the screenshots, t-shirts appear to be selling for $45 Canadian, and sweaters at a steeper $55. There's also a poster for "So Far Gone," in keeping with the nostalgic theme of the evening; might we expect a set consisting entirely of throwbacks?

Check out the full merch line below, and should you be in attendance, will you be copping?