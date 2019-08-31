Check Out Doe Boy's Newest Project

Atlanta native Doe Boy dropped off a new tape this week. Titled 4 Piece, the tape is exactly that, short and sweet at only four tracks. In its entirety, the whole project brings a similar vibe. While that vibe starts hot out of the gates, it does grow stale. Luckily, this is combatted by how short the project is. It’s worth noting that the cover art is most likely the best part of this new project; its amazing.

The production is fairly generic, but the vocal performance does well to carry the tracks. Doe Boy certainly gives it his all on 4 Piece. The songwriting here is strong as well, plenty of bars are memorable. These tracks are straight-up bangers so, it’s that suits your tastebuds, definitely check out this new tape from Doe Boy.