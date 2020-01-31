Cheat Codes Enlists Trippie Redd, Blackbear & PRINCE$$ ROSIE For "No Service In The Hills"

While there are a multiple set of reasons people come up with to ignore an unwanted caller, one of the best will always be "Sorry, I lost service!" For dwellers in the sunny Los Angeles area known as The Hills, that sentiment rings true more than anywhere else in the world, and the fellas of DJ collective Cheat Codes explain why in their feature-heavy new single, "No Service In The Hills."

The 300 Entertainment EDM stars are joined by PRINCE$$ ROSIE, blackbear and the ever-wild Trippie Redd for this collaborative number, mixing a cool dose of modern day rap and classic rock vibes. So, what do you do when "FaceTime glitching" or, quite frankly, you're just not trying to listen to the person on the other side of the line? Simple — you just gon' have to chill! The track itself fits into the mold of pretty much a typical trap-laced tune with pop appeal, but Trippie does deliver a pretty dope verse that does justice to the art of repetition in rap.

Listen to "No Service In The Hills" by Cheat Codes featuring Trippie Redd, Blackbear & PRINCE$$ ROSIE below:

Quotable Lyrics:

With a bad b*itch flirting in The Hills

In this Maybach, man, I'm swerving in The Hills

Had to lift all my curtains in The Hills

It look perfect in The Hills

And if a n***a test me, commit murder in The Hills