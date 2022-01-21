Che Noir Unveils New Project "Food For Thought"

Che Noir's remained one of the tightest MCs out of Buffalo, and in Griselda's rise, there's been a bright spotlight shining on the city's talent. Her run in 2020 included the 38 Spesh-produced Juno and As God Intended with Apollo Brown. However, fans have eagerly awaited a new project throughout 2021.

Today, Che Noir came through with her latest body of work, Food For Thought. The body of work includes 12 tracks in total with appearances coming from Jynx716, 7xvethegenius, Armani Caesar, Ransom, and Rome Streetz. On the production side, Che Noir showcases her own production abilities while tapping CartuneBeatz, JR Swiftz, and Motif Alumni for additional production.

Check out the latest from Che Noir below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of Food For Thought.