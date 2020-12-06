Che' Noir Is Three-For-Three With New Project "After 12"

When you're rounding up some of the best spitters of 2020, make sure you don't forget Che' Noir's name. The Buffalo MC has had a solid run throughout the year, kicking things off with the release of Juno alongside 38 Spesh. Then, she teamed up with Apollo Brown for As God Intended which was an equally potent offering that further showcased her penmanship.

Before 2020 comes to an end, Che' Noir is back with another offering titled, After 12. Stacked with seven songs, Che' enlists a slew of collaborators such as Ransom, 38 Spesh, Jynx, Rj Payne, Amber Simone, Sa-Roc and The Musalini to bring the project to life.

As described on the intro to "Moment In The Sun," "I'm three for three, baby."

Check out Che' Noir's latest offering below.