Che' Noir Brings Relentless Bars On "Spin The Bottle"

After Wayno of Everyday Struggle gave the co-sign, many were quick to take notice of Che' Noir's The Thrill Of The Hunt 2. And rightfully so. The brief yet lyrically dense project is a solid dose of hard-hitting hip-hop, destined to please those seeking the grit of a bygone era. "A real boss can agree, before you walk on your feet / you gotta crawl and know how to take a loss or defeat," she spits, in the opening bars. "They say you make your own bed, well shit, I'm hoggin' the sheets / I bear arms, you n***as still can't get your arms out the sleeve."

Beneath her sharp bars comes a filthy, eerie banger crafted by 38 Spesh, evocative of Rah Digga's "Dirty Harriett" project, or even something further underground. In fact, the grimy production and emphasis on lyricism coalesce in a harmonious fashion, capturing the spirit of Buffalo's ongoing musical movement. As it happens, Noir is a welcome presence in the scene. Should her hunger grow, there might not be enough cover to duck behind.

Quotable Lyrics

A real boss can agree, before you walk on your feet

You gotta crawl and know how to take a loss or defeat

They say you make your own bed, well shit, I'm hoggin' the sheets

I bear arms, you n***as still can't get your arms out the sleeve