Che Noir, 38 Spesh, & Ransom Come Together On "Table For 3"

On Friday, January 7th, Che Noir delivered the third single from her forthcoming album, "Table For 3" featuring 38 Spesh and Ransom who spit their smooth flows over a beat produced by Noir herself.

A recent Instagram post from the self-proclaimed Ché Butter Queen reveals that her project, titled Food For Thought, will drop later this month, on Friday, January 21st. The rapper also shared the tracklist earlier this week, including titles like "Eat To Live," "Split The Bread," Eat Or Starve," "Ladies Brunch," and "Brains For Dinner," just to name a few.

Back in 2020, Che shared a 7-track project called After 12, a 14-track record named As God Intended, as well as a 10-track arrival called Juno. The New York-born creative has been on a non-stop roll over the past few years, showing constant growth as both a producer and lyricist.

Check out "Table For 3" featuring 38 Spesh and Ransom below and let us know which track from Che Noir's upcoming album you're most looking forward to hearing in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I hate when n*ggas run they mouth like a broad

Or when rappers brag about jewellery with no house or no car