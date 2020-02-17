Che Ecru Returns With "Infamy" Track

Crooner Che Ecru has been steadily planting his stake as an R&B newcomer for some time now. He landed on even more radars when he placed alongside Bryson Tiller on Tiller's "Patient" standout last year. Since then, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter has been rolling out a solid catalog of solo efforts that have all easily translated to tantalizing pieces with supreme replay value.

Now, Ecru continues on his consistency delivering in his latest "Infamy" track. The new song is his third this year, following up on "Baggage" and "ROAMING." On the newest joint he laments of the difficulty of finding love in the digital age while keeping his heart on the shelf. Enjoy below.

Quotable Lyrics

Stressing 'bout the pussy ain't get me paid, it just ain't healthy

Oh, I ain't have time for them problems if you see me stressing

If you see me losing, gotta learn me a lesson, yeah

I don't really press 'em, yeah, I be so selective, yeah

Hit me in my DMs, what the fuck was you expecting, yeah