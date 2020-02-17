mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Che Ecru Returns With "Infamy" Track

Milca P.
February 16, 2020 19:54
0 Views
00
0
Che EcruChe Ecru
Che Ecru

Infamy
Che Ecru

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Che Ecru shares new track.


Crooner Che Ecru has been steadily planting his stake as an R&B newcomer for some time now. He landed on even more radars when he placed alongside Bryson Tiller on Tiller's "Patient" standout last year. Since then, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter has been rolling out a solid catalog of solo efforts that have all easily translated to tantalizing pieces with supreme replay value. 

Now, Ecru continues on his consistency delivering in his latest "Infamy" track. The new song is his third this year, following up on "Baggage" and "ROAMING." On the newest joint he laments of the difficulty of finding love in the digital age while keeping his heart on the shelf. Enjoy below.

Quotable Lyrics

Stressing 'bout the pussy ain't get me paid, it just ain't healthy
Oh, I ain't have time for them problems if you see me stressing
If you see me losing, gotta learn me a lesson, yeah
I don't really press 'em, yeah, I be so selective, yeah
Hit me in my DMs, what the fuck was you expecting, yeah

 

Che Ecru Songs new song new music infamy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Che Ecru Returns With "Infamy" Track
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject