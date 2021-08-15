Chavo & Pi'erre Bourne Crash Land With "Chavo's World 2"

Chavo and Pi'erre Bourne are back at it. A year after dropping off Chavo's World, the duo is back with round two. Chavo's World 2 comes in at twelve tracks and features appearances from Coi Leray and Babyface Ray. Much like the first project, Chavo's World 2 comes together with gritty lyrics and trap beats. Although we felt the project could have run a little longer, that's the only complaint we have with it.

Chavo and Pi'erre Bourne make a great team. The project is a successful follow-up for anyone who loved the first take. Tracks like "Hennessy" and "Ryuk" are great to turn up to, while "Rari" and "Paris" are much better suited for rolling up some good bud. Make sure to stream Chavo's World 2 everywhere now, and let us know what you think below.