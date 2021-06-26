Chauncey Billups was a solid player during his time in the NBA and ever since his retirement, he has become a respected assistant coach who has done some impressive work. He is currently an assistant coach on the Los Angeles Clippers, who are currently in the midst of their best playoff run in the history of the franchise. Billups knows how to relate to his players, and as a result, he has been considered for various head coaching positions.

This past week, Billups and San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon became finalists for the head coaching job with the Portland Trail Blazers. Last night, it was reported that Billups had been chosen for the job and as of right now, he is working out a new contract with the Blazers. The contract is expected to be finalized over the weekend.

Billups will now get to coach a team that features the likes of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. While the Blazers always end up making the playoffs, there is no denying that they have had issues when it comes to escaping the first round. With this in mind, Billups is coming in with big expectations, especially since Lillard could decide to leave if the results don't come fast.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images