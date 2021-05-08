mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

CHASETHEMONEY Rallies The Crew For "CHASETHEUCHIES"

Aron A.
May 08, 2021 15:47
77 Views
ChaseTheMoney shares his new project ft. Problem, Drakeo The Ruler, 03 Greedo, and more.


St. Louis is home to some of this generation's most renowned producers. Of course, Metro Boomin is easily regarded as the biggest but ChaseTheMoney has been building a vast catalog alongside just about everyone in the rap game. That's why when Chase drops a new project, you're going to find some of the hottest names in the underground name attached. This week, ChaseTheMoney offered his latest body of work, ChaseTheEuchies. It's a short seven-song EP available on his Soundcloud page with features from some heavy-hitters out of the West Coast. Drakeo The Ruler appears three times while Problem has two song credits on the project. Other features include 03 Greedo, Key!, Ralfy The Plug, and more.

Check out the latest record from ChaseTheMoney below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

