Chase Fetti & 38 Spesh Connect On "Top Of The Red"

Aron A.
October 26, 2020 21:07
Top Of The Red
Chase Fetti & 38 Spesh

Chase Fetti & 38 Spesh taps Benny The Butcher & Boldy James for their new collaborative project, "Top Of The Red."


New Jersey's Chase Fetti gave people every reason in the world to keep an eye out for him in 2020. Despite a pandemic, he went on to release a slew of projects, both solo and collaborative, since January began. Mandatory Respect with Flee Lord arrived in March followed by This Thing Of Ours in July, and Theft By Deception a little over a month later.

For his fourth project of the year, Chase Fetti connects with 38 Spesh who continues his prolific year with Top Of The Red. Laced up with eleven songs in total, the project includes a verse from Benny The Butcher who appears on "Own Pots" and Boldy James who delivers high praises for Chase on the interlude. 

If you're into the Griselda drops this year, you'll surely be into this. Check it out below and sound off in the comments.

