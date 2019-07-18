Chase B Unites Young Thug & Sheck Wes For "Mayday"

Chase B has been a busy man, holding it down as Travis Scott's trusted DJ. Now, with two legs of the Astroworld Tour behind him, Chase has decided to branch out and deliver some of his own music. His latest drop "Mayday" brings Young Thug and Sheck Wes, another Astroworld vet, into the fold. Though Wes has been largely absent from the game since allegations of domestic abuse toward Justine Skye (he has since denied the allegations), his return finds him delivering an extensive chorus and a brief yet intensity-packed verse.

It's Thugger, however, who steals the show on this go-around. Opting to rap, Jeff strings his words together with ease, proving that he stands among the most talented technically-sound rappers when he wants to be. Perhaps he's gearing up for his own Gold Mouf Dog, which has been expected to arrive at some point during the summer - executive-produced by J. Cole, at that.

As of now, "MAYDAY" is out in select international markets, with a full-scale North American drop coming at midnight. If you've heard it, share your thoughts below.

Quotable Lyrics

The car panoramic, all-white Klu-Klux-Klannin'

I got in her panties, I didn't eat the candy

The new one is Spanish, I hopped out the coupe

Gave a rack to her granny, I don't do the bogus