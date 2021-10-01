Chase B Recruits Babyface Ray, Zona Man, & GT For "365"

Chase B is living out a dream, working his days as an in-demand hip-hop producer and closing out his nights as Travis Scott's official DJ. The Houston-born musician is well-known for being one of the most called-on tastemakers. Last year, he released a couple of club-shaking tracks, including "For Me" with OMB Bloodbath and KenTheMan, establishing himself as one of Houston's hottest names in music. While much of his work has been with La Flame, Chase B returned with his latest single this week, calling on a couple of Detroit rappers, and a Chicago mainstay, for "365."

The new single from Chase B features Babyface Ray, Zona Man, and GT. It was released alongside a hockey-themed music video, directed by Joseph Desrosiers, which shows the artists breaking into an empty arena for some fun on their ice skates. This one comes just weeks after Chase B earned his third nomination for Best DJ at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Check out the new single below and let us know if you're vibing with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

G6 get live, three-sixty-five

She done caught my eye, finna lost my mind

Puttin' everything on when I walk outside

She know that's my theme song when the money start flyin'