Charmaine Delivers A Bop With "Woo"

The rap game is getting a much-needed dose of femininity these days. There's been an influx of women breaking out into the game and many of them are doing a much better job at rapping than their male counterparts. Toronto's Charmaine is readying her time to blow, especially with the recent slew of infectious hits she's been pumping out. This week, she slid through with her latest offering, "Woo." It's an upbeat banger that finds the Toronto singer weaving through flows and melodies with ease over the upbeat production provided by Lantz & David Ariza.

Charmaine's latest single, "Woo" arrives a month after the release of her contribution to Black Alliance Vol. 1 compilation tape where she offered a cover of "U.N.I.T.Y."

Check out her latest single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tag me in, I'mma tag back

Only 12 rounds, hittin' back to back

Only 12 rounds, can you handle that?

Need a big dog for my tiny cat

From the windows to the walls to the welcome mats



