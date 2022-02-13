Charmaine Continues Her Winning Streak With "Friends With Benefits"

Charmaine has been one of the more unique up-and-coming women rappers over the past year or so, and her latest batch of singles has proven just how versatile of an artist she is. With each new release, Charmaine is able to add to her ever-growing fanbase, and tracks like "Friends With Benefits" are only helping her expand her reach. The new track was released this week, and it shows the artist going in a new, yet exciting direction.

In her first few tracks, Charmaine was mostly giving fans a lot of high-energy and aggressive flows. With this new release, Charmaine decides to enter the r&b lane with a song that will certainly find itself on Valentine's Day playlist. The song has a more melodic feel, and the braggadocios lyrics help cement Charmaine as an artist who is very confident in her own abilities.

You can stream the new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gotta love when these bitches be yappin'

We certified ain't no way you be catching us lacking

We bonafide for my bitches I'm bragging on bragging

We so about it ain't nobody around us could stop it