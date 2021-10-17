mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Charmaine Brings Undeniable Energy To Her New Track "BBM"

Alexander Cole
October 17, 2021 14:28
Charmaine goes off of new track "BBM (Bad Bitch Mentality)."


Canadian artist Charmaine has been making a name for herself in the early stages of her career. After dropping the project "Hood Avant-Garde" back in April, fans have been anticipating some new tracks, and she has done more than satisfy that demand. With each new track, Charmaine shows off her energetic flow, and that is exactly what she does on her latest single called "BBM (Bad Bitch Mentality)."

When you look at the title of the song, you can pretty well expect some braggadocios lyrics, and that is exactly what you get as Charmaine does her best to explain what the Bad Bitch Mentality is all about. This song also has a hard-hitting instrumental which fits into the theme of the song. Overall, it's another solid effort from the artist, and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bad bitch mentality
Watch him try to flatter me
Bad bitch mentality
Put him on a salary
Bad bitch mentality
Teach a hoe my strategy

