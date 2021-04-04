Charmaine Brings Undeniable Energy To Her Debut "Hood Avant Garde" EP

Coming out of Toronto, Charmaine has been making some big moves in the music industry and many fans are taking notice. With a couple of energetic singles in "BOLD" and "WOO!" many are excited about her future and what other big moves are to come over the course of the next few years. In fact, on Friday, Charmaine dropped her very first EP called Hood Avant Garde and it is the perfect introduction to all of her talents.

Of course, the two aforementioned singles can be found on this tape, all while three more songs are added to the tape. At just 12 minutes in length, this EP provides you with a nice little teaser of what is to come from the artist, and it's clear she has potential. With impressive production, energetic flows and a ton of braggadocios bars, Charmaine makes the type of music that will immediately have you hyped up.

Tracklist:

1. I DON'T CARE

2. WOO!

3. BOLD

4. DOUBLE DUTCH

5. SMH