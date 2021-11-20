Charlotte's Jaah SLT Discusses Temporary Flings On "For The Week"

Hailing from Charlotte, NC, Jaah SLT approaches every song with braggadocio and energy. Coming off a busy 2020 where he released two separate projects including Sept. 2020's 9-25-20, which gave us hit "Right Now" with Young Nudy, Jaah has stuck to singles so far this year.

He added his sixth single of 2021 on Friday (Nov. 19) titled "For The Week," where his choppy flow complements the production perfectly.

"For The Week" spans nearly two and a half minutes, as Jaah asserts his motives about hook ups. He prioritizes his time, saying he'll only entertain flings "for the week."

The instrumental's thumping 808s, formidable claps and violin loop create an atmosphere that Jaah matches perfectly.

After dropping the track, he hinted at releasing his upcoming project next week if "For The Week" got enough support: "“For the week” AVAILABLE ON ALL PLATFORMS. SHOT BY @lksvisuals. SPAM THEM <3s IF YOU WANT A TAPE NEXT WEEK."

While he does not have a tracklist in place for the tape, perhaps some of his prior songs will make the cut.

In the meantime though, check out Jaah SLT's new single "For The Week" below.

Quotable Lyrics

That bitch not mine for the week

I think I'm fine for the week

I beat her back to the bet

I might just stay for the week

Got racks in the back but I get shit free