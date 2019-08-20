The Charlotte Hornets have today announced the return of their classic purple pinstriped uniforms, which will be worn in select games during the 2019-20 season. After all, Hornets fans deserve something to be excited about as their team is destined for another dreadful year.

Just like the Hornets' white and teal uniforms from the last two seasons, the latest Classic Edition uni mimics the design of the '90s classic, worn by the likes of Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues and Alonzo Mourning. According to today's press release, the 2019-20 season will mark the 25th anniversary of when the purple uniforms were first introduced.

Check out the uniform specs in the photo embedded below.

The Hornets are scheduled to wear the purple Classic Edition uniforms for five home games this season including: Saturday, November 9, against the New Orleans Pelicans; Friday, December 27, against the Oklahoma City Thunder; Saturday, February 22, against the Brooklyn Nets; Saturday, March 7, against the Houston Rockets; and Saturday, March 28, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to NBA.com, fans will be able to purchase the jersey shortly after the 2019-20 season kicks off in late October.