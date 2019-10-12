The Charlie's Angels franchise has a deep history, so if they're gonna do a reboot, they have to come strong. The 2000 remake had the fire of Destiny's Child's "Independent Women Part I" driving it. On November 15, an Elizabeth Banks-directed remake will hit theatres. This time around, pop superstar, Ariana Grande, has been brought on board to co-executive produce the soundtrack along with Savan Kotecha and Scooter Braun.

A month ago, the first song off the album was shared: "Don't Call Me Angel" by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. The power trio parallels the film's stars: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. On Friday, we received another single from the soundtrack that packs just as much heat. Once you hear "How It's Done" - featuring Kash Doll, Kim Petras, ALMA and Stefflon Don - you'll understand why Grande described the soundtrack as "poppy and mildly trappy at times."

The full tracklist for the Charlie's Angels Soundtrack has been revealed and it includes plenty of more stars, such as Chaka Khan, Nicki Minaj and Normani. Check it out below.

Tracklist

01 Kash Doll, Kim Petras, ALMA, & Stefflon Don – “How It’s Done”

02 Ariana Grande, Normani, & Nicki Minaj – “Bad To You”

03 Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, & Lana Del Rey – “Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels)”

04 M-22, Arlissa, & Kiana Ledé – “Eyes Off You”

05 Donna Summer – “Bad Girls (Gigamesh Remix)”

06 Ariana Grande & Chaka Khan – “Nobody”

07 Anitta – “Pantera”

08 Ariana Grande – “How I Look On You”

09 Danielle Bradbery – “Blackout”

10 Ariana Grande & Victoria Monét – “Got Her Own”

11 Jack Elliott & Allyn Ferguson – “Charlie’s Angels Theme (Black Caviar Remix)”