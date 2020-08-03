Tekashi 6ix9ine is one of the most controversial men in the music industry. Now that he's off house arrest, the rapper is moving freely around, rolling with heavy security and taking in what he's missed for the last two years. Following the release of his new single "Punani," the rainbow-haired rapper sent in a request to get on the next episode of Fire In The Booth, sending a direct message to the host Charlie Sloth. Unfortunately for him though, Charlie isn't messing with 6ix9ine.

"Yo Sloth let's do a fire in the booth I've got some shit to talk on," said 6ix9ine in his first reach-out to the host. The response was not favorable.

"Sorry fire in the booth is only for people that can RAP," replied Sloth, which garnered a salty clap-back from 69. "Fuck you u fat pussy," he said.

The messages were posted to Charlie Sloth's page.

Tekashi 6ix9ine isn't likely to get a lot of media support. Ever since his return, he claims that he's been blackballed by the industry, receiving no playlist placement for any of his new releases and still managing to go #1.



Zachary Mazur/Getty Images

Would anybody be willing to watch Tekashi 6ix9ine on Fire In The Booth?