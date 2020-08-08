mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Charlie Sloth Enlists Polo G & Deno For Melancholic Track "Purple"

Alexander Cole
August 08, 2020 10:22
Polo G & Deno display tremendous chemistry on Charlie Sloth-produced "Purple."


If you're a hip-hop fan, you should absolutely know who Charlie Sloth is. The "Fire In The Booth" host always has some of the biggest artists come on his platform to deliver freestyles. He is also a producer who has dropped songs with big names, and his most recent effort features the likes of Polo G and Deno.

In this particular track, Polo G and Deno can be heard providing real bars about some of the trials and tribulations they have faced in their young lives. Both MCs are rapping over a melodic, melancholic beat that certainly sets a more lowkey mood.

Give this track a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Heat it up, we at war with our neighbours
Whole lot of close friend turned to strangers
Poppin' percs and it's lean in my cup
I was servin' all the fiends in the clubs
One night I had a dream we was up
Got away, like, I seen this enough

