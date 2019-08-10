Crystal meth is nothing to play with, kids. Point and case: Brooke Mueller, the ex-wife of Charlie Sheen. In footage obtained by PageSix, Mueller was spotted on camera going on a wild meth binge while inside of a disgusting van. The worst part is, reports claim that she went to the van to indulge in her habits while her 9-year-old son with Charlie Sheen sat upstairs in the hotel. In the video, she's seen crouched inside of a van while fumbling with the meth pipe and a lighter in her hands. The video was from 2018 but sources close to the situation detailed a drug-fuelled day. She allegedly left her son with two strangers that day to run off and find some drugs. She returned about an hour later.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the news about her drug binge shouldn't come as a surprise after reports that went public last month that she was spotted purchasing a suitcase full of drugs. “Brooke’s family is very concerned about her relapse and about her safety,’’ a source said about Mueller's current condition. "They are worried about her pattern of behavior that leads her to put herself in the hands of total strangers.”

From what sources are saying, it seems like her problem has been spiraling out of control for a minute. Hopefully, she gets clean soon.