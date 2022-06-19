After butting heads over their 18-year-old daughter joining OnlyFans, co-parents Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards are now putting on a united front in support of Sami Sheen's latest endeavours.

As we reported yesterday, after the Two and a Half Men actor made it abundantly clear that he "doesn't condone" his second oldest child's use of the often-NSFW platform, his ex called him out for being judgmental. "Since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," Charlie told UsWeekly.

In her own response to all the controversy, Richards wrote, "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices," adding that she admired the young woman for her confidence and ability to shut out the negativity.

"And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things and Playboy, & quite frankly, her father shouldn’t be either," the model/actress continued in her statement.

Since Richards spoke out, Sheen's publicist, Jeff Ballard has appeared with a new statement reflecting a different tune from the 56-year-old New York native. "Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed," he expressed.

"Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly."

As TMZ notes, the 18-year-old is charging a $19.99 subscription fee to join her community, and she's reportedly already dropped off nearly-nude photos that find her laying on a bed – read Denise Richards' full statement about OnlyFans here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

