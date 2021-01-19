Drake previously told the world that he would be releasing his next studio album, titled Certified Lover Boy, in January 2021. So far this month, there has been very limited new information about the album, with some expecting it to release on January 29. According to multi-instrumentalist Charlie Puth though, it's coming even sooner than that.

While it remains unclear if Charlie Puth wrote, produced, or featured on the new record, he was confident enough to seemingly leak the release date for Certified Lover Boy, tweeting and deleting the supposed date for its release. "Drakes dropping on the 21st," tweeted the pop star.

This goes against what some, including Drake's producer Cardo, have said about the album releasing in the last week of the month. Since we're still at the beginning of the week, it's possible that Drake is planning to release CLB on Friday, which would make it the first release of this magnitude for 2021.

Do you think Charlie Puth is capping or does he have inside knowledge?



Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

This week, Drake achieved his latest honor, becoming the first artist to ever hit 50 billion streams on Spotify. He's been teasing content surrounding his upcoming music videos, seemingly getting together with Meek Mill and Lil Baby in the Bahamas to film something.

Drake's also been busy on the promotion side as we lead up to the album. He's continuously revealed new drops of his Nike NOCTA line, with a rumored Nike sneaker collab surfacing late last week. Elsewhere, he's been promoting CLB with his haircut, and even adorning CLB hearts across the CN Tower in his hometown of Toronto.

It's worth noting, as far as rumored release dates go - Odell Beckham Jr. found himself caught up in a similar type of report at the tail end of 2020, stating that the album would be released on January 1, 2020 during an interview: "Lover Boy dropping 2021," he said at the time. "Drizzy, I got you, man. Dropping January 1, 2021. When the ball drop, the album drop."

Clearly, OBJ had some misinformation, and Drake later responded debunking the report. It was DJ Akademiks who shared the news, saying, "Drake reached out to me and confirmed that despite what Odell Beckham Jr said ... January 1st, 2021 is not the release date of Certified Lover Boy. He’ll announce the correct date when the time comes." He added, "According to Drake, January 1st 2021 WAS gonna be the date for the release of 'Certified Lover Boy' before he got injured... so OBJ probably thought it was still the date.. it’s not tho."

We'll have to see if Drake responds to this latest report. In the meantime, you can catch up on everything we know about Certified Lover Boyhere. Stay tuned for updates.