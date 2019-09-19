Charlie Heat Shares Debut Album "FIREWORKS" Ft. Denzel Curry, Freeway, Lil Baby, & More

He may only be 29-years-old, but Charlie Heat is climbing the ladder of superproducer status. The Very G.O.O.D. Beats artist is a six-time Grammy-nominated producer who has worked with the likes of Madonna, Soulja Boy, Meek Mill, Kehlani, Denzel Curry, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert, Vic Mensa, Rich The Kid, Yo Gotti, Gucci Mane, Quavo, Pusha T, Lecrae, and many more.

On Wednesday, Charlie Heat, real name Ernest Brown, dropped off his debut album, FIREWORKS. The production falls in line with the rousing work he's shared in the past, but on FIREWORKShe's allowed to bend and move tactically and artistically. Obviously, as this is his own work, Brown expressiveness cannot be ignored, and FIREWORKS is an eclectic body of work that gets more impressive with each spin.

On FIREWORKS you'll also find features from artists like Denzel Curry, Lil Baby, DRAM, Freeway, Cyhi The Prince, G Herbo, 24hrs, Syd, Tommy Genesis, Ant Beale, Shawn Smith, Amanda Reifer, Tdot Illdude, and Evander Griim. Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. LIGHT FUSE, GET AWAY (feat. Amanda Reifer & Shawn Smith)

2. TROPIFANTA (feat. Evander Griiim)

3. CELEBRATE LIFE with Charlie Heat, DRAM & Ant Beale

4. 2PC (feat. 24hrs)

5. WWYA (feat. Lil Baby & G Herbo)

6. DREAM with Charlie Heat & Tdot Illdude

7. ALOHA with Charlie Heat & Denzel Curry

8. KINDNESS with Charlie Heat & Tommy Genesis

9. HAVE A GOOD TIME with Charlie Heat & Syd

10. NEVER LOOK DOWN (feat. Freeway & Cyhi The Prynce)