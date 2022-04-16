Charlie Heat & Gemaine Drop "New Jack City" Project Ft. Too $hort, Guapdad 4000 & More

Last year, Charlie Heat dropped off his fire project Valentine's Son, and now he's returned with Gemaine for a joint effort. Los Angeles native Gemaine partnered with platinum-selling producer Heat for the R&B collaborative project, New Jack City. In a press release, Gemaine detailed what listeners could anticipate from the record.

“You can expect some fearless risk-taking, needle-moving type of music,” explains Gemaine. “We have all kinds of styles and flavors of R&B that really resonated with us. The album is like a playlist, both colorful and consistent and always having that real R&B signature to it.”

He also touched on their single "Giddy Up" and being inspired by Heat's talents.

“When Charlie started playing those chords, the melody hit me immediately,” Gemaine describes. “‘Giddy Up’ were the first lyrics that came to mind. The classical strings mixed with the playful melody I sang made me want to make a 2022 ‘Back That Azz Up’ with my own twist. Kendrick Lamar heard the song and inspired me to finish it after he complimented the contrast of how soulfully my voice sounded with the raunchy lyrical content.”

Stream New Jack City and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. New Jack City

3. Giddy Up

4. Fever ft. Guapdad 4000

5. Just Wanna

6. Conditional Love ft. Ymtk

7. Play Too Much ft. Too $hort and Ymtk

8. Wesley ft. City James

9. Lay It Down ft. Ymtk

10. Rose ft. Ymtk

11. No Questions