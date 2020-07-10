During the late 80s and 90s, there was no denying that Charles Barkley was one of the best basketball players in the NBA. While he never won a championship, he was undoubtedly a phenomenal player who could take over games at will. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that he was able to get his own signature shoe. One of those models was the popular Nike Air Max2 CB 94, which dropped all the way back in - you guessed it - 1994.

As you can see from the photos below, the silhouette is going to be making a comeback this year and the first colorway is being listed as "Varsity Purple." The upper itself is mostly black and white although there are purple highlights that blend their way in near the laces and on the Air Max unit. In terms of the actual silhouette, it is quite bulky which makes sense considering Barkley's size at the time.

For now, a release date has yet to be determined for these although you can expect them to drop sometime in the near future. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

