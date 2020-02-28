It's well documented at this point that Draymond Green and Charles Barkley don't like each other. For the last four years, Green has been able to get the better of Chuck thanks to his numerous championships. Now, without Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in the lineup, Green has been looking a little weird in the light. He's been a complete non-factor for the Warriors this season and his constant ejections and technical fouls have put the team at a disadvantage. Last night, Green was ejected during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers and, of course, Barkley took notice.

During the halftime show of Inside The NBA, Barkley roasted Green by saying "He got his normal triple-single." Barkley has been using the triple-single insult with Green all season and last night, he had the perfect excuse to use it. At this point, it's clear that Barkley will never ease up on the Warriors star.

In Barkley's defense, there has been a lot to criticize when it comes to the Warriors. For now, it appears as though they are trying to get a lottery pick. Not to mention, now that they're losing, they don't seem to know how to handle it. Overall, it's been a horrendous season and the team's last place record in the NBA is proof of that.

With that being said, should Barkley ease up on Green or is he right to keep applying the pressure?