Charles Barkley has been known for his hot takes when it comes to basketball analysis, and he is never shy to deliver a take that will both confuse and polarize people. As a member of the NBA on TNT crew, many of Chuck's takes have gone viral, and last night, one of them drew lots of suspicion from NBA fans.

If you've been paying attention to the NBA bubble, then you would know that the Portland Trail Blazers are playing their best basketball of the season. In fact, the Blazers are just a half-game back of the Memphis Grizzlies for eighth in the Western Conference standings. This means they would be granted a play-in game for the playoffs and at that point, anything can happen.

In fact, Barkley is so high on the Blazers right now, that he predicted the team would go on to make the NBA Finals this year. Yes, that's right. Chuck believes the Blazers will knock off the Los Angeles Lakers and breeze right to the Finals.

Many of Barkley's crewmates were surprised by this take, especially since the Western Conference also contains the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and Houston Rockets.

While a Blazers playoff appearance is appearing more and more likely, their ability to perform upset after upset remains to be seen.

